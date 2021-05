Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fairgrounds mass COVID-19 vaccination site will close in less than a month. They plan to continue to offer first doses until June 14, 2021.

The state run site had planned to be open for about eight weeks since it opened in March. See the tweet below to find other providers of the vaccine.