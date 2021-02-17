Colorado Springs VA opens 500 vaccine appointments for eligible veterans this weekend

Army Veteran Doris Fitzgerald, 78, receives her second COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 17 at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic in Colorado Springs. / Photo courtesy VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for more than 500 veterans at its Colorado Springs clinic this Saturday and Sunday, February 20-21.

The VA is following the CDC vaccination priority guidelines, which differ slightly from Colorado’s state guidelines. The VA is currently expanding into the CDC’s priority group 1c, primarily focusing on veterans ages 65 and older.

The following groups are eligible to make an appointment for this weekend’s clinic:

Veterans 65 years of age and older.

Primary and secondary caregivers enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). If a veteran is eligible for the vaccine, a qualified caregiver enrolled in PCAFC is eligible as well, regardless of age.

Veterans who are front-line health care workers.

Veterans who are essential workers with a work ID, including first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, childcare workers and education faculty (teachers and support staff).

Veterans in these priority groups can request an appointment by calling 888-336-8262.

Veterans who are not in these priority groups, but would like to receive the vaccine when it is available, can register at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed. Within each risk group, the VA may first contact veterans who sign up here. However, they will eventually contact every eligible veteran in each risk group to ask if they want to get a vaccine.