Colorado Springs teachers and staff plan to prepare wills ahead of 2020 school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Teachers and school staff from across the Pikes Peak region are preparing to have their wills notorized Monday morning ahead of the school year.

The back-to-school “Witness Our Wills” event is taking place at 9 a.m. in front of Centennial Hall. Educators and school support professionals are all invited. A notary and witnesses will be provided, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

The event is put together by the Pikes Peak Education Association. The union’s president, Aubrey Huey, said their goal is to make sure staff is taken care of before schools reopen.

“There are many different types of essential workers out there, and they’ve probably done the same,” Huey said. “They’ve probably gotten their affairs in order just in case the worst were to happen. So it’s an opportunity for people to see that, hey, yes, we’re getting ready to go back to school, but we’re also going to be prepared just in case.”