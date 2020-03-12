Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed due to coronavirus concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The decision to postpone “was made by parade organizers out of an abundance of caution,” according to the city. As of Thursday morning, only one person in El Paso County has tested positive for the virus.

Event organizers hope to reschedule the 5k race, leprechaun runs, and 50k bike race for weekend dates in September. They’re also considering a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” parade sometime in September.

Several local events and organizations are being impacted by concerns over the virus. On Thursday, the Air Force Academy announced it will be closed to visitors starting Friday afternoon.

Many sports leagues, including the NHL, NBA, and NCAA have suspended their seasons or canceled tournaments due to concerns over the virus.