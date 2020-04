In this March 1, 2016 photo, Hunar Abdul, a mechanic at Merchants Tire and Auto Center, inspects the underside of a customer’s truck as he begins an oil change in Harrisonburg, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs auto repair shop is offering free oil changes for some people working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam & Son Auto Repair and Service is offering the deal to first responders, nurses, doctors, and delivery drivers.

The shop has locations at 2773 Briargate Boulevard and 4365 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Visit their website at adamautorepair.com to make an appointment.