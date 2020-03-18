Colorado Springs Salvation Army keeps doors open amid COVID-19 concerns, needs donations

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs announced Wednesday it will continue to provide housing and shelter services for those in need, despite growing concerns concerning the spread of the coronavirus.

The organization is assuring the public that it is in “constant communication” with government leaders as well as the health department, to make sure clients and staff members stay healthy.

A Salvation Army representative says they’ve ramped up cleaning in their facilities, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, wherever possible. All large meetings, after-school programs, and some “non-essential” group meetings have been cancelled.

“The Salvation Army cares deeply for our clients, staff, volunteers, and community,” said Captain Doug Hanson. “We are stepping up our efforts during this time of uncertainty to be there for those who need us.”

The organization notes it is in desparate need of nonperishable food items, such as:



– dried beans

– rice

– peanut butter and jelly

– canned soup

– canned chicken

– canned tuna

– dried pasta

– pasta sauce

– easy to make meals



The above items can be dropped off at 908 Yuma Street, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army Food Pantry at 908 Yuma Street will remain open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The Colorado Kitchen (also on Yuma Street) will serve $2 meals for lunch and dinner (to-go only).