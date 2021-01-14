Colorado Springs’ Peak Vista health center begins COVID-19 vaccinations for people 70+

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 100 people over the age of 70 were vaccinated Wednesday at Peak Vista Community Health Center in Colorado Springs.

Wednesday was the start of Peak Vista’s effort to help distribute the vaccine according to Colorado’s prioritization list.

Peak Vista recieved a shipment of the Moderna vaccine, and they have scheduled appointments for people 70 and up for the next few days.

The nonprofit clinic has already requested additional supplies.

Right now, Peak Vista is distributing the shot exclusively to its patients, and an appointment is required.

