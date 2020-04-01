Colorado Springs opens isolation shelter for homeless people with coronavirus symptoms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is opening an isolation shelter for people experiencing homelessness who have symptoms of coronavirus, the city announced Wednesday.

Mayor John Suthers will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the shelter. He and other local leaders will also provide updates on other services for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people needing financial resources.

