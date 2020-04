COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several Pikes Peak region nonprofits are teaming up to deliver free groceries to people in need who don’t have access to transportation.

The program is a partnership between Care and Share, The Salvation Army, COSILoveYou, and Pikes Peak United Way.

To have a food box delivered, just call 211. They will need your name, address, and phone number, but won’t ask for any other personal information. A food box will be delivered to your doorstep within 24 to 48 hours.