WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Mayor to update community on safety, social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will address the community at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

The Mayor plans to address concerns regarding social distancing, and ask the public to comply with the Governor’s Orders, including observing the necessary distance of six feet from others, especially in parks. The order also calls for cancelling any gathering that would include more than ten people.

On March 5, CDPHE’s public health laboratory confirmed the first presumptive positive COVID-19 test result in Colorado. Since then, the number of confirmed cases has continued to climb. Colorado needs to take these precautions for the preservation of public health and safety throughout our entire State and to ensure our health care delivery system can serve those who are sick. State health department

