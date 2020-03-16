Colorado Springs mayor declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers declared a state of emergency Monday to help the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor said the declaration makes the city eligible for federal relief funding as it becomes available. It also provides authority for mayoral regulations to be put in place rapidly if necessary.

“This should not be cause for further alarm, but a signal that our city continues to monitor the situation and respond in a prudent, efficient and effective manner in constant coordination with our partners at El Paso County Health and El Paso County,” the mayor said in a statement.

Mark Waller, chairman of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners, signed a local disaster emergency declaration for the county on Saturday.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared the coronovirus pandemic a national emergency.

