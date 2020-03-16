Live Now
Colorado Springs libraries join list of closures due to coronavirus

In this Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, file photo, Alicia Kwande smiles as she talks with those experiencing homelessness on the main level of the Penrose Library in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Library District is the latest southern Colorado organization to close all of its locations due to the spread of coronavirus.

The library district said Sunday night that all physical locations are closed until further notice.

While physical branches are closed, patrons can still take advantage of the library’s digital collections, including ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies, and more.

Last week, Pueblo City-County libraries announced they would be closed to the public until March 30.

