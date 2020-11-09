Mayor Suthers, Colorado Springs leaders give November 9 update on coronavirus response

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs leaders are holding a press conference Monday to update residents on the area’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 11 a.m. from the City Administration Building. Watch live on this page.

The leaders are expected to address the rising number of coronavirus cases in El Paso County. They will also be launching a campaign called #SmallActs, which encourages local residents to perform “small acts that can make a big impact” in slowing the spread of the virus.

Participating in the update are: