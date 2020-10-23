Colorado Springs leaders address increasing COVID numbers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs and El Paso County leaders will hold a press conference Friday to update residents on the potential impacts of the county’s increasing coronavirus numbers.

The update is set for 1 p.m. from the regional office of emergency management. Watch live on this page.

Providing the update will be Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director; Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers; El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller; Dirk Draper, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC; and Peter Hilts, Chief Education Officer, School District 49.

