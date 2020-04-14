Colorado Springs launches website to help track crowding at city parks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs has launched a website to help residents better plan their city park outings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city said twice a day, park rangers note the volume of visitors at nine of the most popular city parks. The rangers use visual inspections to indicate if the park is experiencing low, moderate, or high traffic. That data is then displayed on a map at healthyparks.co.

If the park is experiencing high traffic, the city recommends finding another place to enjoy the outdoors.

The city said the most popular parks are busiest in the middle of the day. They’re less busy early in the morning and later in the day.

The city is asking residents to leave a park if they find it’s too crowded for proper social distancing, and to only visit parks near home.

