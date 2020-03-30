Colorado Springs King Soopers employee tests positive for coronavirus

Shelves in the hand towel and toilet paper aisle stand empty five hours after a King Soopers grocery store opened its doors to shoppers Friday, March 13, 2020, in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The El Paso County health department is notifying the public after an employee at a Colorado Springs King Soopers tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee worked at the King Soopers at Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road. They last worked at the store on Saturday.

The health department is alerting anyone who was at this King Soopers on the following dates:

March 19

March 21-25

March 28

The health department said the employee “worked several days while experiencing symptoms.” The health department said they learned of the situation late Sunday evening, and began working with the store immediately to discuss sanitation and cleaning procedures.

The health department said King Soopers has been diligently following all disinfecting guidelines.

“Based on our assessment of the situation, and the fact that this individual worked several days while experiencing symptoms, we felt it was important to make people aware,” the health department said in a statement. “While there is no need to panic, we encourage people to monitor for symptoms, and to follow the steps outlined below should they begin to feel ill.”

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath), you should isolate yourself. The health department said the majority of people with COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms that can be managed at home.

If you need medical advice, call a health care provider or nurse line. It is important to CALL ahead BEFORE going to see a health care provider, urgent care, or emergency room in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Tell them your symptoms before going in. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911. Tell the dispatcher your symptoms.

If you don’t have symptoms but know you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has symptoms (fever, coughing, shortness of breath), you should quarantine yourself.