Colorado Springs hotel offering $55 rooms for healthcare workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A southern Colorado Springs hotel is offering $55 rooms for people working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

SCP Hotel on South Circle Drive is offering rooms at a 50% discount, which comes out to $55 per night. The offer is for nurses, doctors, first responders, and “any others working on the front line.”

To take advantage of the offer, use the promo code “SCP” when booking online, or call 719-430-5400. You must show valid ID when checking in.

“Although SCP has scaled back operations for the health and safety of guests, employees and the surrounding community, SCP offers clean, safe accommodations for nurses, doctors, first responders and any others working on the frontline rooms during this difficult time,” the hotel said in a statement. “Remote check-in and exterior room entrances allow guests to maintain safe social distancing. Food can be ordered through takeout from a restaurant nearby directly to the room or pick up items from our Provisions Market.”

Anyone needing a long-term stay can also contact the hotel for information about discounted rates.