Colorado Springs hospital treating coronavirus patients with convalescent plasma

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs says at least a dozen patients are now being treated for COVID-19 with convalescent plasma.

UCHealth said in essence, the treatment uses someone else’s immune response to benefit someone who is ill. The plasma contains antibodies donated from someone who has recovered from the virus to diminish the viral load in a sick patient.

Doctors at UCHealth are thanking those who have donated plasma.

“I want to say that there’s a lot of unsung heroes out there,” Dr. Carl Bernas, principal investigator for the treatment protocol, said. “I think it’s really generous and very thoughtful for people to even think about donating their blood, because it can be a potentially life-saving product for some of our patients.”

People can donate plasma if they had a confirmed COVID-19 infection and have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.

