COLORADO SPRINGS — With local COVID-19 cases rising faster than almost anywhere else in Colorado, the leaders of Colorado Springs’ hospitals updated the city council on Monday on how many of those patients are coming into hospitals.

El Paso County’s case incidence remains well above the “high” threshold as defined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“We have the dubious distinction of being the second-highest county for rate of incidence,” Dr. Robin Johnson told the Colorado Springs City Council during a workshop on Monday.

The state’s threshold for the high spread is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. On Monday, El Paso County was above 144.

“Over the last couple of weeks we have been doing well, yet at the same time, our concern has gone up because we certainly recognize that there are more cases within the community,” said Dr. Bill Plauth, the chief medical officer for Penrose-St. Francis hospitals.

The cases, Johnson says, are occurring more among people under 40 years old than when the pandemic first began widely spreading in El Paso County in the spring.

While there are still several cases of people in that age group in the hospital, their outcomes tend to be better, Plauth has noticed.

“We’re still seeing probably just the same number of people in the hospital as we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, but they’re doing better,” Plauth told council.

Plauth and Johnson both point to treatments of remdesivir and steroids as helping patients in recovery.

At Penrose-St Francis hospitals, Plauth estimates about a third fewer patients than the last week, and says they have not had an issue with capacity.

UCHealth, which announced last week preparations for a surge statewide, says cases in El Paso County have stabilized at around 30 patients with COVID-19.

The chief medical officers for both area hospitals say they working with El Paso County Public Health to find a more clear way to communicate capacity levels to the public.

The hospitalizations alone don’t erase county public health leaders’ warning that some of El Paso County’s variances could still be rescinded. The high per capita case incidence is one reason why.

“It is a real concern that we’re going to lose additional variances.” Susan Wheelen, El Paso County Public Health’s executive director, told council.

Wheelen reiterated the plan the department submitted to the state health department in order to mitigate the increasing case incidence.

It reignites a push for people to take responsibility for their own actions when it comes to limiting social interactions, increasing distance from people, hygiene, and wearing masks.

“Our call to action continues to go around: ‘What can you do to help? With masks—we know those work and we need help furthering that,” Wheelan said.