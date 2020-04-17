Colorado Springs enacts burn restrictions due to coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is enacting burn restrictions to help conserve the state’s resources for coronavirus mitigation efforts.

The burn restrictions took effect at noon Friday and are in effect until further notice.

The restrictions prohibit some types of outdoor fires, operating small engines without spark arrestors, and outdoor smoking in city parks. Fireworks and trash burning are always prohibited within the city.

In an executive order issued Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis encouraged local leaders to exact fire restrictions to help preserve resources for coronavirus response.

“The response to COVID-19 is straining state, local, and federal resources,” Polis wrote in the order. “Large wildfires require an inter-agency response that relies on local, state, and federal cooperation and coordination. Given the current strain on government resources due to COVID-19, any wildfire response would be diminished, which risks enabling a fire to grow and spread, which in turn requires even more resources for firefighting. Given the State’s need to focus on COVID-19 mitigation efforts, it is imperative that the State take every action to reduce the risk of wildfire.”

Violating this order could lead to a fine of up to $2,500, up to 189 days in jail, probation, or a combination of fines, jail time, and probation, according to the fire department. Anyone who causes a fire by violating this order could face arson charges.