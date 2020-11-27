Colorado Springs, El Paso County moving to Level Red at 5 p.m. Friday

The Colorado Springs skyline around 11 a.m. Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs and El Paso County are moving to Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial on Friday at 5 p.m.

The move was announced earlier this week.

Here’s a look at what is and isn’t allowed under Level Red – Severe Risk:

Indoor dining is closed under Level Red. Restaurants can still offer takeout, curbside pickup, delivery, and outdoor seating.

Gyms can operate at 10% capacity, with up to 10 people per room. Reservations are required.

Retail stores, both critical and non-critical, can operate at 50% capacity.

Indoor events, both seated and unseated, are prohibited under Level Red. Outdoor events are still allowed, with restrictions. Worship services and life rites are also allowed, with restrictions.

The state said Level Red “is for counties with high levels of transmission, hospitalizations, and positivity rates.” Specifically, that means:

More than 15% positivity rates.

350+ cases per 100,000.

Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

As of Thursday evening, El Paso County has a positivity rate of 15.07%, and more than 1,150 cases per 100,000, according to the county dashboard.

Red was previously the highest level on the state’s COVID-19 dial, but Gov. Jared Polis announced a new level, Purple, last week. There are no counties currently in Level Purple, according to the state dashboard.

As of Friday, 25 Colorado counties are in Level Red, including El Paso, Pueblo, Otero, Alamosa, Prowers, and Baca counties in southern Colorado.