Colorado Springs, El Paso County finalizing vaccine plans for Phase 1B recipients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County, which includes Colorado Springs, is working to finalize vaccination plans for people who are in Phase 1B of Colorado’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

The county said Tuesday that they are currently focused on Phase 1A, providing vaccines to high-risk healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

The county said vaccines for Phase 1B, which includes people over 70, are not yet extensively available. Once vaccines become accessible to those in Phase 1B, information will be shared on the El Paso County Health website and in local media.

In addition to people over 70, Phase 1B includes moderate-risk healthcare workers, first responders, and other frontline essential workers.

El Paso County said they anticipate increasing availability for people in Phase 1B “soon,” but no exact date is available. Details on how to get vaccines will be announced as they move closer to more widespread distribution.

UCHealth, which has locations in Colorado Springs, has already begun vaccinating some patients over age 70. Eligible patients are chosen randomly and notified through the patient portal notification system.

Colorado’s 64 counties are in different phases of vaccine distribution. Some are still working to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers. Others, such as Costilla and Summit counties, have opened up vaccines to people ages 70 and older. Visit your county health department’s website for information on their vaccination plans.