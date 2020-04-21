Colorado Springs D-11 working on plans to close out school year with distance learning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs District 11 said Tuesday that they are working on plans to close out the school year after Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement that all schools statewide would be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the year.

The district said distance learning will continue for the rest of the school year.

“We are now working with our principals and leadership teams to create schedules for staff and students to close out the school year, including schedules to return materials and pick up personal belongings,” the district said in a note to families. “Communication of these plans will follow in the coming weeks.”

Polis said Monday afternoon that all schools statewide will be closed to in-person learning until the end of the school year.

Prior to the governor’s announcement, several other Pikes Peak region school districts outlined plans for closing out the school year remotely.