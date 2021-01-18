Colorado Springs COVID-19 testing sites remain open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs area’s free community-based COVID-19 testing sites are open normal hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The three sites open Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. are:
Fountain: 6436 US Highway 85-87 (Formerly known as the Beckett Event Center)
North Colorado Springs: 2070 Interquest Pkwy (PPCC Rampart Range Campus, southeast of the campus)
Citadel Mall Testing Site: 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs (Located at the Citadel Mall in the parking lot just south of JCPenney)
The community-based testing site in Falcon is only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The El Paso County Public Health offices are closed Monday, but their COVID-19 response efforts continue.