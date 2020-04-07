Live Now
Colorado Springs city golf courses open, with some changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– City golf courses are back open in Colorado Springs, with a few changes.

The city says both Patty Jewett and Valley Hi are now available to play, offering a safe and compliant outdoor recreation option for residents during the state’s stay-at-home order.

Tee times are offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but reservations and payments must be made online ahead of time.

Other changes include no carts, no food or beverage service, and no shared touchable surfaces, like bunker rakes, ball washers, and scorecards. Drinking fountains are also disabled.

