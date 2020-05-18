Colorado Springs City employees begin phased return to in-person work

Public encouraged to continue to conduct business with the City online, or via other no-contact services

COLORADO SPRINGS – New entrance protocols are in place at City facilities where up to 20 percent of staff return this week.

The return to physical workspaces is the first part of a phased-approach to adhere to social distancing requirements under Colorado’s Safer-at-Home Order. The staff returns to join many essential employees and public safety workers who have necessarily continued to work on-site through the crisis.

Several COVID-19 safety protocols have been put in place to protect staff and the community. Employees entering the City Administration Building and City Hall will be required to undergo temperature and symptom checks before proceeding to their workplace. Employees with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater must return home.

Visitors and media members will also be required to complete temperature and symptom checks to access any City facility. Those presenting with symptoms or a temperature will be required to leave and not return for at least 72 hours. This includes the City Administration Lobby.

The City continues to do business during this time, but in-person services will continue to be extremely limited at administrative locations. The public is encouraged to use the GoCOS app, the city website and no-contact drop-box services to conduct business with the City.

Residents can learn about opportunities to provide public input on City projects by visiting a new webpage ColoradoSprings.gov/EngageCOS that lists upcoming projects seeking input this summer. The project webpage will be updated as new public participation opportunities are available.