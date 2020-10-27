Colorado Springs City Auditorium continues to operate as an isolation shelter until at least Spring 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs together with El Paso County Public Health, the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and members of the Pikes Peak Area Continuum of Care have operated a community isolation shelter at the City Auditorium since April 1.

The City of Colorado Springs said the shelter serves people who are experiencing homelessness and show symptoms of or test positive for COVID-19, but who do not need hospitalization.

As public health efforts continue to work toward reducing infection rates and in preparation for the winter months ahead, the isolation shelter will continue to operate at the City Auditorium until at least the Spring of 2021.

“People without homes are among those facing the most severe consequences of COVID-19,” said Jennifer Mariano, Community Health Partnership director of programs. “For older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions experiencing homelessness, there is increased risk of severe complications or death. Living in shelters or on the streets makes it almost impossible to have access to clean masks, observe social distancing, and practice frequent hand-washing. Having the City Auditorium available for individuals without homes to respite from COVID-19 not only helps mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread among our homeless neighbors, but it also reduces the potential spread of COVID-19 to community members who might otherwise interact with a homeless neighbor who had nowhere else to go.”

The shelter can currently house 70 people with the capacity to expand to 100 if needed. Since opening, it has served more than 100 people.

The City Auditorium, located at 221 East Kiowa Street, is owned, managed, and maintained by the City of Colorado Springs.