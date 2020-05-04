Colorado Springs church hosts “movie theatre” drive-in style Sunday service

COLORADO SPRINGS – Sunrise United Methodist Church hosted their Sunday service a little different by allowing their parishioners to attend a drive-in style service.

“We parked in a safe fashion — every other place — and a checkered way so safe distancing was maintained,” Olon Lindemood the Senior Pastor at Sunrise United Methodist Church.

The church has hosted all of their services since the stay-a-home order was placed through Youtube and Facebook. Lindemood said they were inspired to do the drive-in once the safer-at-home order was announced.

“We wanted to originally do the drive-in worship on Easter but we listened to the whisper of ‘what part of ‘stay at home‘ do you not understand,'” Lindemood said.

Lindemood said that over 100 cars showed up and they had over 200 people in attendance. He said they told people they had to stay in their cars and he said everyone followed that rule well.

“I never dreamed this would be possible in my ministry life time,” Lindemood said.

He said people were able to hear the entire service through their radio.

“The people in the parking lot could hear us on their radios at 104.9,” Lindemood said.

He said they will continue to do the online services but also the drive-in as well until they get the OK from the Governor and CDC to have people back inside the building.

“As I was able to walk around and greet people — I was wearing a mask. So many people had tears in their eyes because they really miss being together,” Lindemood said.