Colorado Springs business innovatively serving their customers during COVID pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday El Paso County was told by the state that COVID numbers had crossed into the ‘Level Red’ threshold.

During these restrictions, one Colorado Springs company getting creative with the way they serve customers during COVID-19. Lauren Reece with Ax & The Oak Whiskey House said the colder weather has been an additional challenge.

“People don’t necessarily want to sit outside,” said Reece.

They invested in a fabric tent, that they call the Aspen Room. There is a rug and a fireplace inside in order to keep patrons cozy, however, they still recommend you bundle up when sitting outside during cold days.

“It is still going to be a challenge for us just using this tent,” said Reece. “We are just kind of leaning on our community to hopefully bring extra coats, be ok with bundling up, and just be open to the ways that local businesses are still trying to get by.”

You can reserve the Aspen Room at Axe and the Oak whiskey house with a reservation for groups of 8. They recommend you make the reservations with people in your household.

Ax and the Oak was founded in 2016 and is currently in the Ivy Wild building.

El Paso County Public Health told FOX21 bars that do not serve food are to remain closed, unless they operate as a restaurant by providing food from a licensed food established as a nearby restaurant or mobile AND follow all requirements.