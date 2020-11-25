COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County’s four free community-based coronavirus testing sites will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen Friday, according to the county.
The following free community-based testing sites are currently operating in El Paso County:
Citadel Mall Testing Site
750 Citadel Mall, in the parking lot just south of JCPenney
Monday – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Fountain Testing Site
6436 US Highway 85-87
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Falcon/Peyton Testing Site
12072 Royal County Down Road (Behind Falcon Fire Station 1)
Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
North Colorado Springs Testing Site
2070 Interquest Pkwy (PPCC Rampart Campus, southeast of the campus)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
El Paso County Combined Courts and the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Offices will also be closed Thursday, but will reopen Friday.
The following county offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday:
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- CSU Extension
- Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center
- El Paso County Public Health
- El Paso County Department of Human Services