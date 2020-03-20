Colorado Springs Airport COVID-19 Response

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the COVID-19 public health emergency remains fluid, Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is working to ensure that COS continues to follow all recommended practices and procedures from the CDC.

Colorado Springs Airport released a statement Friday:

We have incorporated several measures within our facility to help prevent the spread of disease and increase education and awareness. We will continue to monitor the situation and make all necessary changes to ensure the health and safety of our passengers, tenants and employees.

While airport concessions are exempt from Governor’s Order Number 20-22, the health and well-being of our passengers and employees is our priority and recent changes have been put in place temporarily closing or reducing the hours of some Airport concessionaries. These will be consistently updated on the FlyCOS website and on our social media channels.

Effective March 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., valet parking operations will be suspended for in-bound travelers and the Mortgage Solutions Financial™ Premier Lounge will be temporarily closed until further notice. Premier Lounge members will be able to park in short-term parking at no cost and are instructed to use a manned booth when exiting to have their ticket validated.