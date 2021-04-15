Colorado restaurants prepare for varied restrictions as counties take over COVID-19 controls

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will give the power of regulating Colorado restaurants in regards to COVID-19 to individual counties starting Friday, April 16.

That means your county will now decide how you eat at your favorite restaurant.

“It sort of shows a light at the end of the tunnel for the industry,” said Mollie Steinemann of the Colorado Restaurant Association.

That light at the end of the tunnel could be a train if you are a restaurant owner.

“It does create a lot of confusion for the industry,” Steinemann said. “If I have a location in Arapahoe County and I also have a location in Boulder County, I might not exactly know what my requirements are in those two counties.”

This could also cause confusion among customers.

“If I was in, for instance, Douglas County starting Friday and I was at a great block party, if I then go across the street to Arapahoe County and might feel some frustration as to why my favorite restaurant there isn’t following the same guidelines,” said Steinemann.

And how will the county-by-county guidelines affect Restaurant Week?

“I think that’s going to be a bit of a scramble for a lot of the restauranteurs in the industry to figure out what they can sort of expect in the coming weeks so they can plan appropriately,” said Steinemann.