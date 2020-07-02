Colorado reports fewer nursing home outbreaks, more outbreaks in retail locations

DENVER (AP) — As nursing home infections decrease, Colorado health officials say more people are contracting COVID-19 in retail locations, such as stores and restaurants.

The Denver Post reported that outbreaks in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes contributed to a high death toll in March and April, but the state health department reported that there was only one new outbreak in such a facility in the last week of June compared to multiple at retail locations.

>> See a full list of outbreaks statewide

A state spokesman says the number of outbreaks could reflect a combination of workplaces reopening and increased testing.