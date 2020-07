LARKSPUR, Colo. — The Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur will not be held in 2020, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival is usually held on weekends between June and August. Organizers said on June 12 that this year’s opening would be postponed to August 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, they said the festival has been canceled entirely.

Next year’s festival is set for June 12 through August 1.