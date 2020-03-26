Colorado receives more supplies from Strategic National Stockpile

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado has received one more day’s worth of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile, according to the state health department.

The first delivery of supplies was distributed earlier this week. The second delivery includes 49,920 N95 masks, 117,500 surgical masks, 21,312 face shields, 20,820 surgical gowns, and 108,000 gloves.

The state health department estimates the supplies are sufficient for about one full day of statewide operations.

The supplies are being distributed to county health departments and tribes throughout the state based on the following criteria:

county population

portion of the population that is older than age 65 proportional to the state population

the number of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospitals in the county

if the county or tribe has received supplies previously

All county health departments in the state will receive supplies.

“Because of the finite amount of supplies, we, and numerous other states across the country, are not receiving the amounts we are requesting,” State EOC Director Mike Willis said in a statement. “However, the State of Colorado is not waiting to resolve this issue; we are working with the private sector and the public to find ways to increase our inventory of critical medical equipment and supplies.”

The state has launched a website, helpcoloradonow.org, to connect Coloradans with volunteer opportunities and donation drives.