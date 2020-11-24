Colorado participating in CDC vaccine distribution readiness test

DENVER — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed have chosen Colorado to participate in an end-to-end logistics readiness test for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The CDC is conducting the test with external partners such as Pfizer, McKesson, UPS, and FedEx, as well as 10 jurisdictions, including Colorado.

The test will evaluate Colorado’s ability to coordinate, communicate, and share information from a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, and multidisciplinary standpoint.

During the test, Colorado public health officials are expected to:

Identify a provider location that will receive the test vaccine shipment.

Ensure orders have been submitted to CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) using a fake national drug code.

Receive a thermal shipper without vaccine and ‘mock’ ancillary kits.

Report receipt of shipper and kits.

The state health department says Colorado is prepared to receive and distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available.