Colorado paramedic dies of COVID-19 after treating patients in New York City

DENVER (KDVR) — A paramedic from the Denver metro area died Thursday after treating COVID-19 patients in New York City, his employer confirmed.

Paul Cary, 66, volunteered to go to New York with Ambulnz’s coronavirus response team.

Cary tested positive for the virus about one week ago.

Before working as a paramedic for Ambulnz, an ambulance services provider, Cary spent more than 30 years with Aurora Fire Rescue.

“He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place. We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end,” his family said in a statement.

Cary is survived by two sons and four grandchildren.

Funeral details have not yet been announced.