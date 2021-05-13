Colorado now offering Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all Coloradans ages 12 and up, the state health department said Wednesday.

The move comes after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted to back the use of the vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

The state estimates there are about 300,000 Coloradans in that age group.

All Colorado providers who are currently administering the Pfizer vaccine can begin vaccinating people over 12 immediately.

Children under age 18 need parental consent to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Parents usually do not need to be present for the vaccination as long as consent is documented, but parents should check with the vaccine provider to confirm.

The state’s vaccine provider map includes information on which vaccine each location is administering.

In a clinical trial, the Pfizer vaccine was shown to be safe and effective among people ages 12-15. The trial included 2,260 children ages 12-15 years old in the U.S. There were 18 cases of COVID-19 in the placebo (unvaccinated) group and none in the vaccinated group. The vaccine showed 100% efficacy in this trial.

There were no severe adverse events clearly associated with the vaccine in the trial. Side effects of the vaccine in this age group were similar to those seen among young adults: temporary sore arm, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle aches.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines continue to be available only to adults 18 and older.