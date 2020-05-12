Colorado Mushroom Farm in Alamosa reports 19 test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — Alamosa County Public Health continues to investigate the outbreak at the Colorado Mushroom Farm.

According to San Luis Valley Emergency Operations, Alamosa County confirmed 7 new cases on Monday associated with the outbreak reported last week.

Since the outbreak was discovered on May 6, 93 employees and family members have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 19 tests have come back positive, 65 tests have been negative, and 9 are still pending.

(Case numbers for the San Luis Valley region as a whole continue to be updated daily at http://www.slvemergency.org/slv-covid-19.)

Health Officials say management at the mushroom facility has been working well with Public Health, supporting informational meetings with employees, employee testing and other follow up as recommended by Public Health.

“We are grateful for the staff and community partners who have stepped forward to help address language and outreach needs for those whose first language is not English. Bilingual communication and public information have been a priority throughout this response,” says Della Vieira, Alamosa County Public Health Director.

Testing has been done in partnership with SLV Health and Valley Wide Health Systems, with help from the Costilla County, Conejo County and Rio Grande County Public Health Agencies. SLV Environmental Health Specialists have also played a part in confirming that the facility is meeting safety standards. Food processing facilities have been the site of multiple outbreaks around the country. As essential business operations, employees have continued to have contact with others throughout the Stay and Home and Safer at Home phases. An outbreak is a reminder to all of us that minimizing contact with others through social distancing and other measures is still important for preventing the spread of disease.

The Colorado Mushroom Farm is located in Alamosa, Colorado. The farm was originally built in 1983 and has been producing quality fresh mushrooms for 34 years. Over the years the farm has supplied fresh mushrooms to the lntermountain and Southwest region of the United States. The farm currently grows white and brown (crimini and portabella} mushrooms. Along with our farms located in Wyoming (Organic), Oregon, Montana and Oakville, MB, Canada, our products are marketed under the “Rakhra Mushrooms” label.

