Colorado moves to increase number of doctors, nurses during coronavirus pandemic

Healthcare providers prepare for their first scheduled appointment at a coronavirus testing location at the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department’s Aspen Village location on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

DENVER (The Denver Post) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced measures to grow the ranks of doctors, nurses and other professionals in anticipation of an increasing coronavirus caseload.

Polis says state officials will expedite licensing of healthcare professionals who already have licenses in other states, but are living in Colorado or visiting the state long-term.

State officials are also asking retired doctors and nurses and those who left the field to consider returning. Polis asked these healthcare professionals to contact their former employers and tell them if they’re available to work.

Colorado National Guard medics and medical students will be asked to help with testing and clinical work.

