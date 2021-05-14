Colorado Mask Update: Here are the quick facts

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis announced changes Friday to the state mask mandate.

Here are the quick facts about the update:

  • If you’ve been vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask at all. (Unless a business requires it)
  • If you’re not vaccinated, masks are still suggested in indoor settings
  • There are some situations where masks are required:
    • prisons, jails, healthcare, school, congregate care facilities
  • Many businesses are still going to require masks to enter
    • It is suggested that you still carry a mask around with you for that situation
  • Indoor events of 500+ still need masks until June 1. Expect most restrictions to go away on the same date

