Colorado launches $19M rent assistance fund

FILE – In this May 20, 2020 file photo, signs that read “No Job No Rent” hang from the windows of an apartment building in Northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The state of Colorado is using $19.7 million of CARES Act money to provide rent assistance to Coloradans experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor’s office announced Friday.

A bill passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis allocates $19,650,000 of federal funds to the Housing Development Grant Fund. The money will be used to provide rental assistance, mortgage assistance, and guidance on how to access other housing services.

Both landlords and tenants can apply for funding from the program. For information on how to apply, visit cdola.colorado.gov/rental-assistance, visit 211colorado.org, or call 211.