Colorado joins Western States Pact to guide decisions on coronavirus fight

Colorado Governor Jared Polis holds up a mask featuring the NFL Denver Broncos colors and logo as he explains guidelines for Colorado’s reopening after the statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order expires Sunday, April 26, during a news conference Monday, April 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado has joined a multi-state pact of governors who are working together in the fight against coronavirus.

Colorado and Nevada are joining California, Oregon, and Washington in the Western States Pact, which Gov. Jared Polis’s office describes as “a working group of Western state governors with a shared vision for modifying stay at home and fighting COVID-19.”

The pact was started by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The governors in the pact are working toward these four goals, according to a statement from Polis’ office:

Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected. This includes a concerted effort to prevent and fight outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This will require adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.

Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.

Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating. The states will work together to share best practices.

Colorado is moving into a “safer at home” phase starting Monday, allowing some businesses to reopen with precautions in place.

California’s stay-at-home order is in place until further notice, as is Oregon’s stay-at-home order.

Nevada’s stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30. Washington’s stay-at-home order is in effect until May 4, and many parts of it could be extended.