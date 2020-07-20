Colorado Humanities CARES relief grant recipients

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado Humanities announced on Monday the organizations and individuals who were awarded a total of $405,984 in CH CARES Humanities Relief Grants.

Grant funds were provided by Colorado Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.

More than 200 organizations and individuals submitted a grant application. The high quality of applications submitted to Colorado Humanities and the large number of applications received made the choices difficult. Colorado Humanities commends all the applicants for the important work they are doing.



Animas Museum/ La Plata County Historical Society Durango $ 7,927 Art from Ashes Inc. Denver $10,500 Aspen Words Aspen $6,000 Bent County Historical Society Las Animas $12,500 Bessemer Historical Society, Inc. Pueblo $4,000 Black American West Museum & Heritage Center Denver $10,500 Blue Sage Center for the Arts Paonia $500 BookTrails Steamboat Springs $6,000 Center for American Values – Medal of Honor Museum Pueblo $10,500 Center of Southwest Studies, Fort Lewis College Durango $6,000 Centro Cultural Mexicano dba Mexican Cultural Center Denver $6,000 Chicano Humanities and Arts Council Denver $9,600 Colorado Folk Arts Council Wheat Ridge $2,834 Corazon de Trinidad Creative District Trinidad $3,291 Crow Canyon Archaeological Center Cortez $5,250 Durango Film Institute dba Durango Independent Film Festival Durango $500 Eagle County Historical Society Eagle $2,688 The Arts Studio dba Firehouse Art Center Longmont $500 Florence Arts Council Florence $3,120 Friends of Raymer, Inc. Brush $1,996 Gilpin Historical Society Central City $2,400 Glenwood Springs Historical Society Glenwood Springs $11,533 Golden History Museum & Park Golden $6,000 Grand County Historical Association Hot Sulphur Springs $10,500 Hayden Heritage Center Museum Hayden $10,000 Historical Society of Oak Creek & Phippsburg Oak Creek $6,000 KSUT Public Radio Ignacio $6,000 Leon Co Denver $500 Lighthouse Writers Workshop Denver $10,500 Literacy Outreach Glenwood Springs $10,500 Lyons Historical Society dba Lyons Redstone Museum Lyons $2,904 Manitou Springs Historical Society Manitou Springs $10,460 Mesa Verde Foundation Arvada $13,293 Metropolitan State University of Denver Denver $5,860 Museo de las Americas Denver $15,000 Museum of Boulder Boulder $500 Museum of Friends (MoF) Walsenburg $15,000 Museum of the Mountain West Montrose $4,690 Museums of Western Colorado Grand Junction $6,000 National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum Leadville $10,500 Ouray County Historical Society, Inc. Ouray $4,000 Raul O. Paz-Pastrana Denver $5,000 Pines and Plains Libraries Elizabeth $15,000 Pueblo City-County Library District Pueblo $6,000 Raising A Reader Aspen to Parachute Glenwood Springs $15,000 Rock Ledge Ranch Colorado Springs $6,000 Rosemount Museum Pueblo $4,708 San Luis Valley Museum Alamosa $6,400 Southeastern Colorado Heritage Center dba Pueblo Heritage Museum Pueblo $2,000 State Historical Society of Colorado dba. History Colorado Denver $15,000 Steamboat Springs Council of the Arts & Humanities dba Steamboat Creates Steamboat Springs $6,000 Su Teatro Denver $10,500 Summit Historic Society Dillon $9,030 Tesoro Foundation Morrison $15,000 Tread of Pioneers Historical Commission dba Tread of Pioneers Museum Steamboat Springs $6,000 University of Colorado – Colorado Springs Colorado Springs $6,000 Vail Symposium Vail $6,000

