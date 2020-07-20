Colorado Humanities CARES relief grant recipients

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado Humanities announced on Monday the organizations and individuals who were awarded a total of $405,984 in CH CARES Humanities Relief Grants.
Grant funds were provided by Colorado Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.
More than 200 organizations and individuals submitted a grant application. The high quality of applications submitted to Colorado Humanities and the large number of applications received made the choices difficult. Colorado Humanities commends all the applicants for the important work they are doing.
|Animas Museum/ La Plata County Historical Society
|Durango
|$ 7,927
|Art from Ashes Inc.
|Denver
|$10,500
|Aspen Words
|Aspen
|$6,000
|Bent County Historical Society
|Las Animas
|$12,500
|Bessemer Historical Society, Inc.
|Pueblo
|$4,000
|Black American West Museum & Heritage Center
|Denver
|$10,500
|Blue Sage Center for the Arts
|Paonia
|$500
|BookTrails
|Steamboat Springs
|$6,000
|Center for American Values – Medal of Honor Museum
|Pueblo
|$10,500
|Center of Southwest Studies, Fort Lewis College
|Durango
|$6,000
|Centro Cultural Mexicano dba Mexican Cultural Center
|Denver
|$6,000
|Chicano Humanities and Arts Council
|Denver
|$9,600
|Colorado Folk Arts Council
|Wheat Ridge
|$2,834
|Corazon de Trinidad Creative District
|Trinidad
|$3,291
|Crow Canyon Archaeological Center
|Cortez
|$5,250
|Durango Film Institute dba Durango Independent Film Festival
|Durango
|$500
|Eagle County Historical Society
|Eagle
|$2,688
|The Arts Studio dba Firehouse Art Center
|Longmont
|$500
|Florence Arts Council
|Florence
|$3,120
|Friends of Raymer, Inc.
|Brush
|$1,996
|Gilpin Historical Society
|Central City
|$2,400
|Glenwood Springs Historical Society
|Glenwood Springs
|$11,533
|Golden History Museum & Park
|Golden
|$6,000
|Grand County Historical Association
|Hot Sulphur Springs
|$10,500
|Hayden Heritage Center Museum
|Hayden
|$10,000
|Historical Society of Oak Creek & Phippsburg
|Oak Creek
|$6,000
|KSUT Public Radio
|Ignacio
|$6,000
|Leon Co
|Denver
|$500
|Lighthouse Writers Workshop
|Denver
|$10,500
|Literacy Outreach
|Glenwood Springs
|$10,500
|Lyons Historical Society dba Lyons Redstone Museum
|Lyons
|$2,904
|Manitou Springs Historical Society
|Manitou Springs
|$10,460
|Mesa Verde Foundation
|Arvada
|$13,293
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|Denver
|$5,860
|Museo de las Americas
|Denver
|$15,000
|Museum of Boulder
|Boulder
|$500
|Museum of Friends (MoF)
|Walsenburg
|$15,000
|Museum of the Mountain West
|Montrose
|$4,690
|Museums of Western Colorado
|Grand Junction
|$6,000
|National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum
|Leadville
|$10,500
|Ouray County Historical Society, Inc.
|Ouray
|$4,000
|Raul O. Paz-Pastrana
|Denver
|$5,000
|Pines and Plains Libraries
|Elizabeth
|$15,000
|Pueblo City-County Library District
|Pueblo
|$6,000
|Raising A Reader Aspen to Parachute
|Glenwood Springs
|$15,000
|Rock Ledge Ranch
|Colorado Springs
|$6,000
|Rosemount Museum
|Pueblo
|$4,708
|San Luis Valley Museum
|Alamosa
|$6,400
|Southeastern Colorado Heritage Center dba Pueblo Heritage Museum
|Pueblo
|$2,000
|State Historical Society of Colorado dba. History Colorado
|Denver
|$15,000
|Steamboat Springs Council of the Arts & Humanities dba Steamboat Creates
|Steamboat Springs
|$6,000
|Su Teatro
|Denver
|$10,500
|Summit Historic Society
|Dillon
|$9,030
|Tesoro Foundation
|Morrison
|$15,000
|Tread of Pioneers Historical Commission dba Tread of Pioneers Museum
|Steamboat Springs
|$6,000
|University of Colorado – Colorado Springs
|Colorado Springs
|$6,000
|Vail Symposium
|Vail
|$6,000
Colorado Humanities is the only Colorado organization exclusively dedicated to supporting humanities education for adults and children statewide. Celebrating its 46th year and its 16th year as host for the Colorado Center for the Book, Colorado Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Library of Congress Center for the Book, the Smithsonian Institution, and the national award-winning educational nonprofit Motheread, Inc.
With offices in the Denver Technological Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado Humanities works with program partners throughout the state to design and implement programs that best meet each community’s needs.
Colorado Humanities’ goals are to improve education, strengthen cultural institutions, and enrich community life by inspiring the people of Colorado to explore ideas and appreciate our diverse heritage. To learn more, visit coloradohumanities.org or call 303.894.7951.