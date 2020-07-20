Colorado Humanities CARES relief grant recipients

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado Humanities announced on Monday the organizations and individuals who were awarded a total of $405,984 in CH CARES Humanities Relief Grants.

Grant funds were provided by Colorado Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020. 

More than 200 organizations and individuals submitted a grant application. The high quality of applications submitted to Colorado Humanities and the large number of applications received made the choices difficult. Colorado Humanities commends all the applicants for the important work they are doing.

Animas Museum/ La Plata County Historical SocietyDurango$  7,927
Art from Ashes Inc.Denver$10,500
Aspen WordsAspen $6,000
Bent County Historical SocietyLas Animas $12,500
Bessemer Historical Society, Inc.Pueblo $4,000
Black American West Museum & Heritage CenterDenver $10,500
Blue Sage Center for the ArtsPaonia $500
BookTrailsSteamboat Springs $6,000
Center for American Values – Medal of Honor MuseumPueblo $10,500
Center of Southwest Studies, Fort Lewis CollegeDurango $6,000
Centro Cultural Mexicano dba Mexican Cultural CenterDenver $6,000
Chicano Humanities and Arts CouncilDenver $9,600
Colorado Folk Arts CouncilWheat Ridge $2,834
Corazon de Trinidad Creative DistrictTrinidad $3,291
Crow Canyon Archaeological CenterCortez $5,250
Durango Film Institute dba Durango Independent Film FestivalDurango $500
Eagle County Historical SocietyEagle $2,688
The Arts Studio dba Firehouse Art CenterLongmont $500
Florence Arts CouncilFlorence $3,120
Friends of Raymer, Inc.Brush $1,996
Gilpin Historical SocietyCentral City $2,400
Glenwood Springs Historical SocietyGlenwood Springs $11,533
Golden History Museum & ParkGolden $6,000
Grand County Historical AssociationHot Sulphur Springs $10,500
Hayden Heritage Center MuseumHayden $10,000
Historical Society of Oak Creek & PhippsburgOak Creek $6,000
KSUT Public RadioIgnacio $6,000
Leon CoDenver $500
Lighthouse Writers WorkshopDenver $10,500
Literacy OutreachGlenwood Springs $10,500
Lyons Historical Society dba Lyons Redstone MuseumLyons $2,904
Manitou Springs Historical SocietyManitou Springs $10,460
Mesa Verde FoundationArvada $13,293
Metropolitan State University of DenverDenver $5,860
Museo de las AmericasDenver $15,000
Museum of BoulderBoulder $500
Museum of Friends (MoF)Walsenburg $15,000
Museum of the Mountain WestMontrose $4,690
Museums of Western ColoradoGrand Junction $6,000
National Mining Hall of Fame and MuseumLeadville $10,500
Ouray County Historical Society, Inc.Ouray $4,000
Raul O. Paz-PastranaDenver$5,000
Pines and Plains LibrariesElizabeth $15,000
Pueblo City-County Library DistrictPueblo $6,000
Raising A Reader Aspen to ParachuteGlenwood Springs $15,000
Rock Ledge RanchColorado Springs $6,000
Rosemount MuseumPueblo $4,708
San Luis Valley MuseumAlamosa $6,400
Southeastern Colorado Heritage Center dba Pueblo Heritage MuseumPueblo $2,000
State Historical Society of Colorado dba. History ColoradoDenver $15,000
Steamboat Springs Council of the Arts & Humanities dba Steamboat CreatesSteamboat Springs $6,000
Su TeatroDenver $10,500
Summit Historic SocietyDillon $9,030
Tesoro FoundationMorrison $15,000
Tread of Pioneers Historical Commission dba Tread of Pioneers MuseumSteamboat Springs $6,000
University of Colorado –  Colorado SpringsColorado Springs $6,000
Vail SymposiumVail $6,000

Colorado Humanities is the only Colorado organization exclusively dedicated to supporting humanities education for adults and children statewide. Celebrating its 46th year and its 16th year as host for the Colorado Center for the Book, Colorado Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Library of Congress Center for the Book, the Smithsonian Institution, and the national award-winning educational nonprofit Motheread, Inc. 

With offices in the Denver Technological Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado Humanities works with program partners throughout the state to design and implement programs that best meet each community’s needs. 

Colorado Humanities’ goals are to improve education, strengthen cultural institutions, and enrich community life by inspiring the people of Colorado to explore ideas and appreciate our diverse heritage. To learn more, visit coloradohumanities.org or call 303.894.7951.

