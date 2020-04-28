Colorado hospitals report decrease in ER visits, remind public to seek immediate care for emergencies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth, which runs hospitals across Colorado, says it has seen a dramatic decrease in the number of people coming to emergency rooms, prompting concerns that people aren’t seeking necessary treatment for life-threatening conditions.

UCHealth said most of their emergency departments are seeing 40 percent fewer patients than this time last year–and the patients who are coming are far sicker than normal.

Here in Colorado Springs, emergency department numbers at UCHealth hospitals were down 55 to 60 percent last week.

UCHealth said across all of their locations:

The number of patients seeking care for acute stroke was 22 percent lower in March compared to 2019.

The number of patients being treated for stroke at UCHealth locations is at its lowest level in about two years. ​

Emergency cardiac interventions are down 27 percent from prior months.

UCHealth said stay-at-home orders have likely led to a decrease in some types of emergencies, such as injuries resulting from car crashes. However, they are concerned people are not coming to ERs because they are afraid they will get coronavirus, or because they don’t want to unnecessarily overwhelm the hospital.

“Because we are taking so many precautions including wearing PPE, constantly disinfecting patient care areas and isolating patients with suspected COVID-19 infections, the emergency departments are safer than most stores and public areas,​” UCHealth said in a statement. “The likelihood of dying from delayed treatment of common conditions is far higher than dying from COVID-related illness.”

Symptoms that may suggest an emergency medical condition include chest pain, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain or signs of stroke. Facial droop, weakness on one side of the body and slurred speech may signal a stroke.

“Our waiting rooms are empty, and we have more empty patient rooms than normal, so patients coming to our emergency departments are seen immediately,” UCHealth said in the statement. “Please, don’t hesitate to get the care you need.”