Colorado hospitals get second shipment of experimental anti-viral treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado has received a second shipment of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir.
The first shipment of the experimental drug was distributed to hospitals last week. The state said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has provided the state with an additional 1,720 doses of the drug.
Drugmaker Gilead Sciences supplied the doses as part of their commitment to donating about 607,000 vials of the drug for distribution nationwide.
The latest shipment will be distributed to five hospital systems and three independent hospitals across the state, including:
- Banner Health
- Centura Health
- HealthONE
- Boulder Community Hospital
- Children’s Hospital of Colorado
- Denver Health
- SCL
- UCHealth
Hospital systems will be in charge of distributing the doses to the individual hospitals within their systems.
Preliminary trials show remdesivir might shorten the hospital stays of severely sick coronavirus patients.