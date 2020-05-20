Colorado hospitals get second shipment of experimental anti-viral treatment

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado has received a second shipment of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir.

The first shipment of the experimental drug was distributed to hospitals last week. The state said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has provided the state with an additional 1,720 doses of the drug.

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences supplied the doses as part of their commitment to donating about 607,000 vials of the drug for distribution nationwide.

The latest shipment will be distributed to five hospital systems and three independent hospitals across the state, including:

Banner Health

Centura Health

HealthONE

Boulder Community Hospital

Children’s Hospital of Colorado

Denver Health

SCL

UCHealth

Hospital systems will be in charge of distributing the doses to the individual hospitals within their systems.

Preliminary trials show remdesivir might shorten the hospital stays of severely sick coronavirus patients.