Colorado health organizations urge vaccinations, following of CDC guidelines

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Several Colorado health care organizations gathered together to encourage support for COVID-19 vaccinations and the following of CDC guidelines on Thursday, Aug. 12.
The health care organizations are urging state residents to adhere to the following:
- All health care employees should be vaccinated
- Support health care organizations are independently adopting COVID-19 policies such as requiring staff and employee vaccination while tracking local factors that could impact said policies
- Individuals ages 2 and older should follow CDC guidelines and wear masks indoors, especially school-age children returning to in-person classes
Vaccines are free and are readily available at a variety of locations convenient to you. To find a nearby vaccination clinic, visit this website or this website.
The following co-signing health organizations are as follows:
- American Academy of Pediatricians, Colorado Chapter
- Colorado Academy of Family Physicians
- Colorado Ambulatory Surgical Association
- Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials
- Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence
- Colorado Chapter, American College of Emergency Physicians
- Colorado Dental Association
- Colorado Health Care Association
- Colorado Hospital Association
- Colorado Medical Society
- Colorado Nurses Association
- Colorado Organization of Nurse Leaders
- Colorado Rural Health Center
- Colorado Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce
- Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado
- Immunize Colorado
- LeadingAge Colorado
- Mile High Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)
To track Colorado counties’ COVID-19 statuses, please visit this website.