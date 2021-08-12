Colorado health organizations urge vaccinations, following of CDC guidelines

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Several Colorado health care organizations gathered together to encourage support for COVID-19 vaccinations and the following of CDC guidelines on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The health care organizations are urging state residents to adhere to the following:

  • All health care employees should be vaccinated
  • Support health care organizations are independently adopting COVID-19 policies such as requiring staff and employee vaccination while tracking local factors that could impact said policies
  • Individuals ages 2 and older should follow CDC guidelines and wear masks indoors, especially school-age children returning to in-person classes

Vaccines are free and are readily available at a variety of locations convenient to you. To find a nearby vaccination clinic, visit this website or this website.

The following co-signing health organizations are as follows:

  • American Academy of Pediatricians, Colorado Chapter
  • Colorado Academy of Family Physicians
  • Colorado Ambulatory Surgical Association
  • Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials
  • Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence
  • Colorado Chapter, American College of Emergency Physicians
  • Colorado Dental Association
  • Colorado Health Care Association
  • Colorado Hospital Association
  • Colorado Medical Society
  • Colorado Nurses Association
  • Colorado Organization of Nurse Leaders
  • Colorado Rural Health Center
  • Colorado Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  • Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce
  • Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado
  • Immunize Colorado
  • LeadingAge Colorado
  • Mile High Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)

To track Colorado counties’ COVID-19 statuses, please visit this website.

