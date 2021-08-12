Colorado health organizations urge vaccinations, following of CDC guidelines

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Several Colorado health care organizations gathered together to encourage support for COVID-19 vaccinations and the following of CDC guidelines on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The health care organizations are urging state residents to adhere to the following:

All health care employees should be vaccinated

Support health care organizations are independently adopting COVID-19 policies such as requiring staff and employee vaccination while tracking local factors that could impact said policies

Individuals ages 2 and older should follow CDC guidelines and wear masks indoors, especially school-age children returning to in-person classes

Vaccines are free and are readily available at a variety of locations convenient to you. To find a nearby vaccination clinic, visit this website or this website.

The following co-signing health organizations are as follows:

American Academy of Pediatricians, Colorado Chapter

Colorado Academy of Family Physicians

Colorado Ambulatory Surgical Association

Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials

Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence

Colorado Chapter, American College of Emergency Physicians

Colorado Dental Association

Colorado Health Care Association

Colorado Hospital Association

Colorado Medical Society

Colorado Nurses Association

Colorado Organization of Nurse Leaders

Colorado Rural Health Center

Colorado Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce

Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado

Immunize Colorado

LeadingAge Colorado

Mile High Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)

To track Colorado counties’ COVID-19 statuses, please visit this website.