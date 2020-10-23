Colorado health order limits gatherings to 10 people, 2 households

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s state health department has amended its Safer at Home order to limit personal gatherings to no more than 10 people from no more than two separate households.

The health department made the announcement Friday. In an update Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis asked Coloradans to limit gatherings to as few households as possible as coronavirus numbers continue to increase.

“Recent case investigation data show that since July attending social gatherings and community exposures have become more common among new cases,” the health department said in a statement. “This suggests people have relaxed their precautions and are interacting more closely with a greater number of households.”

Certain counties, like Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, and Boulder, have instituted stricter public health orders on gathering sizes. As always, Coloradans living in counties with stricter orders should continue to follow those orders.

The amended public health order does not apply to counties that are currently at the Protect Our Neighbors level, though local governments in those counties may continue to determine gathering limits as they see fit. Only five counties are currently at the Protect Our Neighbors level, and none of them are in southern Colorado.

In addition to limiting gatherings and gathering sizes, Coloradans should continue to follow other public health guidance, including wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently, and keeping physical distance of at least 6 feet from others outside their households.