Colorado Health Department ready for millions to be vaccinated

COLORADO SPRINGS — An additional 2.5 million Coloradans will become eligible to be vaccinated as the state enters a new COVID-19 vaccine phase.

Vaccination efforts for phase 1B4 will begin on Friday opening the door for people age 50 and older, front line workers, people with high-risk conditions, and the continuation of operations for state government, and continuity of local government:

“We don’t have any formal prioritization within 1B4,” said Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer, CDPHE.

CDPHE said during a press conference on Thursday, over the last month, cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations have plateaued throughout the state. They also expect new CDC regulations to roll out as more Coloradans become vaccinated.

“I don’t know when it’ll come, or it’s content clearly as more people are vaccinated, the CDC will be helping us determine under what situations might we not be wearing masks,” said France.

The state of Colorado is also expecting to receive an increase in vaccine shipments in the next coming weeks, which will increase the amount of doses administered in the state.

A total of six COVID-19 community vaccination sites are opening in Colorado.

“We designed these sites to have the capability to administer 6,000 doses per day and it’s our plan to ramp up these sites,” said Scott Sherman, Brigadier General, CO Nat. Guard; Director, UCC Vaccine Joint Task Force.

As vaccine supply increase, CHPE said the goal is for each community site to run six days a week.

Even as millions of more people are expected to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, health experts continue to ask people to remain cautious.

“We can not let down our guard, we need to wear masks, stay six feet apart and keep distance, we may be infected or asymptotically infected,” said Sherman.

As of now in El Paso County over 200,000 doses of COVID-19 have been administered. The El Paso County Health Department said it took 62 days to reach 100,000 doses and only 30 days for the second 100,000.

If you want to know if you or your family qualifies for 1B4 head to the state health department’s website.