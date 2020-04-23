Colorado health department issues order requiring critical employees to wear masks

Colorado Governor Jared Polis wears a face mask as he heads past reporters seated apart from each other after a news conference to update the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado state health department has issued additional details about an executive order requiring critical employees to wear non-medical masks at work.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order requiring these workers to wear non-medical cloth face coverings while at work. In the order, he directed the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue a public health order with specifics about the requirement.

That public health order came out Wednesday. In the order, the health department says:

All employees of critical businesses or performing critical government functions who work in close proximity to other employees or with the public should wear a face covering. Workers who routinely or consistently come within six feet of other workers or the public are considered to be in close proximity.

Employers who operate critical businesses or manage critical government functions should make every effort to provide their workforce with face coverings.

Employers should make every effort to assign employees who cannot wear face coverings for health or safety reasons to perform work that does not bring the worker into close proximity with other employees or the public. Workers with health issues that preclude them from wearing a face covering must document those concerns with their employer.

A worker may use a face covering provided by their employer, if available, or may choose to use their own face covering. Cloth face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. Face coverings need to cover the nose and mouth at all times and should remain in place until taken off safely. If a worker’s face covering moves during work, it needs to be replaced with one that does not need to be frequently adjusted to reduce touching of the face. Workers should replace face coverings when theirs becomes dirty, wet, and/or difficult to breathe through.

Workers who prepare or handle food that will be made available to the public for purchase, such as restaurant or grocery store workers, must wear a face covering while performing tasks involving food preparation and handling.

This order is in effect until May 17.